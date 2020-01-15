PM Modi Greets Nation On Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal

PM Modi wished good well being and prosperity to the individuals on the event. (File photograph)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter right this moment to greet the nation on the event of Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu and Pongal.

“Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti which is full of colors of nature, tradition and culture,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet was adopted with one other greeting for Magh Bihu, which is principally celebrated in Assam.

Greatest needs on the big day of Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/4nxCZWZ5IK – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

PM Modi wished everybody “abundant prosperity and good health” as he prolonged his greetings for Pongal.

“Pongal greetings to everyone. May this festival fill everyone” lives with abundant prosperity. May everyone be blessed with good health,” PM Modi stated in a tweet.

Makar Sankranti is a pageant within the Hindu calendar, devoted to the Solar deity Surya, whereas ”Magh Bihu” is widely known with neighborhood feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest pageant devoted to the Solar God. To mark the pageant, the Pongal candy dish is ready and is first supplied to the Gods and Goddesses adopted, typically with an providing to cows. It’s then shared with the household.