PM Modi Greets People On Birth Anniversary Of Guru Gobind Singh

PM Modi stated Gobind Singh’s philosophy and beliefs are related for the “New India”.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted folks on the 353rd start anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is related even at this time.

“We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv,” PM Modi tweeted.

We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv. ਦਸਮ ਪਿਤਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀਸ ਝੁਕਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/VfPmN9G7po – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2020

He additionally posted a short video on the guru describing how he fought in opposition to injustice and caste discrimination. The prime minister stated Gobind Singh’s philosophy and beliefs are related for the “New India”.

A religious grasp, warrior, poet and thinker, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna.