PM Modi in Karnataka: PM to release 3rd installment of Kissan Samman during 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses throughout a BJP rally.IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) of Rs 2,000 on Thursday, January 2 for the interval December 2019-March 2020 to profit six crore beneficiaries at a public assembly in Tumkur in Karnataka, a authorities assertion stated.

What’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Greater than Rs 2,000 crore was launched to over one crore farmers’ households throughout the nation within the first two installments. The quantity is being launched in three four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 every to be credited into the financial institution accounts of the beneficiaries held in vacation spot banks via direct profit switch mode.

In February final yr, the Union Cupboard chaired by the Prime Minister had authorised the PM-KISAN scheme, searching for to offer earnings help to all small and marginal landholder farmers’ households with cultivable land holding of as much as two hectares throughout the nation, by the use of fee of Rs 6,000 per yr.

PM Modi to distribute Krishi Karman awards & Commendation awards

Modi will even hand over certificates to the beneficiaries beneath the PM-KISAN scheme from eight states and Union Territories. He’ll distribute Krishi Karman awards and Commendation awards to the states on the public assembly to progressive farmers.

On the identical occasion, the Prime Minister will even hand over the keys of deep sea fishing vessels and fishing vessel transponders to pick farmers of Tamil Nadu. He will even distribute Kisan Credit score Playing cards (KCC) to pick farmers of Karnataka.