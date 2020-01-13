PM Modi, Macron Speak, France “Closely Following Kashmir Situation”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to France President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (File)

New Delhi:

France is monitoring the Kashmir scenario “closely”, the Elysee Palace stated at present after Friday’s cellphone name between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron. In a press release launched after the dialog the French authorities stated talks between the 2 leaders befell “in the spirit of trust and frankness that characterised” relations between the 2 nations.

The assertion additionally stated that PM Modi and President Macron mentioned the Center East scenario and “agreed to work together towards easing tensions by urging (all) parties to show restraint and responsibility”.

“In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterises their relations, the French President and the Indian Prime Minister discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely,” the French authorities’s assertion learn.

The leaders additionally mentioned bilateral ties in army and civil nuclear fields, in addition to local weather change.

“The two leaders expressed their interest in pursuing the strengthening of our partnership in the military and civil nuclear fields, as well as enhancing our operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the assertion stated.

“The President and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of remaining in very close contact in view of the upcoming decisive events in 2020 with regard to climate change and biodiversity,” the French authorities stated.

On Thursday international envoys from 15 international locations, together with the USA, have been invited to a two-day go to of Jammu and Kashmir underneath the supervision of the Indian authorities.

The visiting envoys got here from smaller nations reminiscent of Togo, Niger and Guyana. European international locations, together with France, the European Union and India’s allies within the Center East stayed away.

The US described the go to of the envoys as an “important step” however stated it remained “concerned” by the detention of politicians and the Web blackout.

This was the second go to to Kashmir by a international delegation; in October 23 European Union MPs – most from right-wing events – got a tightly managed tour of Srinagar however that was of their private capability.

The opposition has criticised the federal government for permitting international delegations to go to however stopping India’s personal parliamentarians from doing so.

The scenario in Jammu and Kashmir has made headlines since August 5, when the centre withdrew particular standing underneath Article 370 and cut up it into two Union Territories.

Since then Kashmir has been underneath extreme restrictions – together with one of many world’s longest web shutdowns and the detention of key leaders, like three former Chief Ministers, for over 5 months now.

Final week the Supreme Courtroom stated indefinite shutdown of web in Kashmir was unlawful. In a landmark verdict the highest courtroom stated suspensions may solely be imposed for “temporary duration” and ordered authorities to evaluation all such curbs in Kashmir instantly.