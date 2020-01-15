PM Modi Meets Russian Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian International Minister Sergey Lavrov.

New Delhi:

The 12 months 2020 needs to be the 12 months of implementation of the bilateral selections taken by India and Russia final 12 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned on Wednesday as he met Russian International Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Through the assembly, Mr Lavrov briefed PM Modi about Russia’s place on key worldwide and regional points. The minister is in Delhi to take part within the ”Raisina Dialogue”.

“The PM famous that a number of vital selections and outcomes had been reached between the 2 nations in 2019. He instructed that the 12 months 2020, which can also be the 20th anniversary 12 months of the institution of strategic partnership between India and the Russian Federation, needs to be the 12 months of implementation of these selections” the federal government assertion learn.

Mr Lavrov mentioned that President Vladimir Putin regarded ahead to PM’s go to to Russia in Could 2020 to take part within the 75th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day, and in July 2020 for the BRICS and SCO Summits.

Through the assembly, PM Modi referred to the wide-ranging dialog he had with mR Putin over phone on January 13, and famous the progress within the Particular and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the 2 nations within the earlier 12 months.