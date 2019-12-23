PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chaudhary Charan Singh On Birth Anniversary

Charan Singh was on the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic cloth, PM Modi stated (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the moment paid tribute to former prime minister and farmer chief Chaudhary Charan Singh on his beginning anniversary and recalled his contribution for empowering the marginalised.

Born in 1902 in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.

Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his Jayanti. Unwavering when it got here to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh Ji additionally labored tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised. He was on the forefront of strengthening India’s democratic cloth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

“Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his jayanti (birth anniversary). Unwavering when it came to safeguarding the rights of hardworking farmers, Charan Singh ji also worked tirelessly for the empowerment of the marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted.

