PM Modi Pays Tribute To Savitribai Phule On Her Birth Anniversary

“Savitribai Phule’s struggles were an inspiration for all,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the contribution of Savitribai Phule in the direction of empowerment and training of girls on the event of her start anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi mentioned her struggles had been an inspiration for all.

“I salute Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. She dedicated her life to social unity, education and empowerment of women. Her struggle for social consciousness will always inspire the countrymen,” he tweeted in Hindi.

A social reformer, educationist and poet, Savitribai Phule was identified for her contribution to training of girls.

Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India”s first faculty for ladies in Pune in 1848.