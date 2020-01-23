PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

“Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his jayanti” PM Narendra Modi tweeted (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at this time paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his start anniversary, saying he by no means hesitated from elevating problems with public significance.

Bal Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune.

“Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Balasaheb Thackeray all the time remained happy with Indian ethos and values, and continues to encourage thousands and thousands, PM Modi stated.

The Shiv Sena not too long ago shaped a authorities in Maharashtra with the assist of the NCP and the Congress, breaking a decades-old alliance with the BJP.