PM Modi Reaches Belur Math, To Spend Night, Attend Morning Prayers

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day go to to West Bengal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late Saturday night reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to spend the evening, and is more likely to meditate on the temple of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, the delivery anniversary of the monk.

PM Modi, who’s on a two-day go to to the town, was earlier scheduled to remain on the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

After reaching Belur Math, situated in neighbouring Howrah district throughout the Hooghly river, the prime minister met Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda.

PM Modi was obtained by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur taking the river route from Kolkata.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi is more likely to meditate on the temple on the Math and take part within the morning prayer assembly scheduled on the math premises.