PM Modi Recounts VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid Partnership To Inspire Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday motivated college students by citing as examples Rahul Dravid and VSS Laxman’s epic partnership and Anil Kumble bowling with a damaged jaw. In the course of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ occasion for college students preparing for exams, the Prime Minister requested them to recollect the India-Australia Take a look at collection in 2001 to emphasize his message about optimistic pondering. “Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around,” the PM mentioned.

Exhorting college students, he additionally talked about Kumble’s effort throughout the 2002 Antigua Take a look at in opposition to the West Indies.

“Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” PM Modi mentioned. He termed each Kumble’s effort and the 376-run partnership between Dravid and Laxman because the “power of motivation and positive thinking”, which helped India stage an unbelievable turnaround and script a well-known win after following on.

Reaching out to college students throughout the nation by the third version of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme on the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, the Prime Minister advised them to not get demotivated by non permanent setbacks.