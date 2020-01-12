PM Modi renames Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Modi made the announcement whereas addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the event of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Belief.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee — an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served because the Minister for Business and Provide in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cupboard.
“Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of the making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee who has been the pioneer of India’s industrialization,” Modi stated.
