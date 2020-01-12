News

PM Modi renames Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee

January 12, 2020
Modi made the announcement whereas addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on the event of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Belief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed Kolkata Port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee — an Indian politician, barrister and academician, who served because the Minister for Business and Provide in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s cupboard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the inaugural ceremony of the 4 refurbished Heritage Buildings, in Kolkata.IANS

“Kolkata Port is the symbol of India’s industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of the making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mukherjee who has been the pioneer of India’s industrialization,” Modi stated. 

