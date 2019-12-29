PM Modi Says He’s Proud Of MPs for Record-Breaking Parliament Sessions

PM Modi says each the periods of the 17th Lok Sabha had been very productive. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi right now congratulated and lauded MPs of all events for “record-breaking” productive enterprise over the past two Parliament periods.

Within the 60th version of his month-to-month radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, PM Modi stated the companies carried out within the Finances and Winter periods broke “all records of the past 60 years”.

“I am proud to point out that representatives you sent to Parliament have broken all records in the past 6 months. Both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha were very productive. Lok Sabha completed 114 per cent business while Rajya Sabha completed 94 per cent business,” he stated.

The Prime Minister stated that about 135 per cent of labor was accomplished within the earlier Finances session of Parliament.

He stated: “All MPs are worthy of praise for this achievement. This amount of work in itself is a reflection of the strength of India’s democracy and the faith therein.”

“I want to congratulate the presiding officers, leaders of all political parties and MPs for their active role,” PM Modi added.