PM Modi Seeks Ideas, Suggestions For Union Budget

PM Modi usually seeks solutions from folks on numerous points. (File photograph)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought solutions and concepts from folks on the Union Finances which is more likely to be introduced on February 1.

“The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov,” the PM stated in accordance with an announcement posted on his official web site on Thursday.

PM Modi had earlier tweeted looking for solutions for the Union Finances.

The MyGov platform had additionally tweeted that “@FinMinIndia looks forward to your suggestions for the #UnionBudget2020 which will be presented in Parliament in the upcoming session. Share your valuable ideas in the field of #Farmers, #Education & others.”

The prime minister usually seeks solutions from folks on numerous points. He had been looking for concepts for his Independence Day speech. Individuals have additionally been giving solutions to the prime minister for his month-to-month “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.