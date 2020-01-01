PM Modi Talks To Maldivian President Mohamed Solih On New Year

Pm Modi conveyed good needs for 2020 to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Male:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday talked to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and conveyed good needs for 2020 to him and the individuals of the strategically essential Indian Ocean island.

The telephonic dialog got here weeks after Maldives Overseas Minister Abdulla Shahid paid an official go to to India for the sixth India-Maldives Joint Fee Assembly in New Delhi.

Indian Embassy in Maldives stated, “Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephonic conversation with President @ibusolih. Conveyed good wishes for 2020 to him and the people of Maldives”.

As an in depth pal and maritime neighbour, India is dedicated to partnering with the Maldives for its growth, Prime Minister Modi stated final month.

PM Modi paid a two-day go to to the Maldives in June, his first bilateral journey after his reflection for a second time period.

He additionally visited the Maldives in November 2018 to attend President Solih’s swearing-in ceremony.