New Delhi:

India’s flagship world convention on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue will start at this time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session, the place seven former heads of state will share their views on challenges going through the world.

The fifth version of the Raisina Dialogue, collectively organised by the Overseas Ministry and the Observer Analysis Basis (ORF), will convey collectively 700 worldwide individuals from over 100 nations.

The three-day convention will see participation of 12 international ministers, together with from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan and the European Union (EU).

Iran Overseas Minister Javed Zarif’s participation assumes significance because it comes following the killing of Iranian Quds Pressure commander Qassem Soleimani.

The Secretary Normal of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Secretary Normal of the Commonwealth may even attend, the Overseas Ministry stated in an announcement.

The NSA of Afghanistan, the Deputy NSA of the US and several other ministers of state, together with from Germany, may even current their concepts on the convention, it stated.

The previous heads of presidency who will interact in a dialogue are former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, former Danish Prime Minister Anders Rasmussen, former Bhutanese premier Tshering Tobgay and former South Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo.

The synergies and collaborations within the Raisina Dialogue signify India’s deliberative ethos in addition to its worldwide credibility and convening energy, the Overseas Ministry stated.