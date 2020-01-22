PM Modi to chair Pragati meet today to address common man’s grievances

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram seaside, retains up with Swachh Bharat Mission













Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair the 32nd interplay by way of Pragati- the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Professional-Energetic Governance and Well timed Implementation, on 22nd January 2020.

Within the earlier 31 interactions of Pragati, initiatives value over twelve lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister. Within the final Pragati assembly of the 12 months 2019, 9 initiatives value over Rs. 61,000 crores associated to 16 states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been taken up for dialogue.

There have been additionally discussions on numerous matters like grievances of Indian residents working overseas, Nationwide Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure growth programmes and initiatives.

What’s Pragati?



PM Modi had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform Pragati on 25th March 2015. It’s an integrating and interactive platform, aimed toward addressing the widespread man’s grievances. The platform additionally helps in concurrently monitoring and reviewing essential programmes and initiatives of the Authorities of India, in addition to initiatives flagged by numerous State governments.

