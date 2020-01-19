PM Modi To Interact With Students Tomorrow At ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work together with college students, lecturers and fogeys on Monday

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work together with college students, lecturers and fogeys on Monday and share “valuable tips” with them to make sure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed method.

The third version of Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A complete of two,000 college students and lecturers will attend the occasion, of which 1,050 college students have been chosen via an essay competitors.

“We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join ”Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”!” PM Modi mentioned in a sequence of tweets.

Within the run as much as ”Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”, lakhs of scholars, mother and father and lecturers shared their inputs and ideas that are extraordinarily invaluable, giving insights into the urgent points on the subject of examination preparation, the examination itself and the time after examinations, he mentioned.

“Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!” PM Modi tweeted.

Officers mentioned the occasion will begin round 11 am and will probably be broadcast on YouTube.

The scholars who will get to ask inquiries to the prime minister have been short-listed on the idea of essays submitted by them on 5 topics – Gratitude is Nice, Your Future Relies on Your Aspirations, Inspecting Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Stability is Useful.

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take the exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry mentioned in an announcement.

A senior official mentioned the ministry acquired round 2.6 lakh entries from college students for the occasion this 12 months. Final 12 months, it was round 1.four lakh entries.

PM Modi took 10 questions within the 2018 version of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in final 12 months’s.

This 12 months’s occasion was initially scheduled for January 16 however was rescheduled resulting from festivals throughout the nation.