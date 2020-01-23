PM Modi to interact with winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram seaside, retains up with Swachh Bharat Mission













Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and work together with the 49 Kids who’re winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 on Friday, January 24. The 49 awardees are from varied states of India together with one every from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the inaugural ceremony of the 4 refurbished Heritage Buildings, in Kolkata.IANS

‘Govt acknowledges kids as vital companions in nation-building’

The kids are winners within the fields of artwork & tradition, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service, Sports activities and Bravery. Authorities of India acknowledges kids as one of the vital companions in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements are to be rewarded.

Though each little one is valuable and his or her achievements need to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will function an inspiration to many others. In the direction of the top, the Authorities offers these awards yearly to acknowledge the distinctive achievements of our kids in varied fields.

PM Modi on the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 occasion

Any little one with distinctive achievement within the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & tradition, sports activities and bravado can apply for the award. Additionally, any one who is aware of a few meritorious achievement by a toddler can suggest this little one for the award. A high-level committee selects the winners after cautious consideration of every utility.

PM Modi to work together with over 1730 tribal artists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru. @PIB

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, introduced the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar yesterday, i.e January 22, 2020. At House with Tribal Artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers & Tableaux Artists.

The Prime Minister would additionally work together with over 1730 Tribal Artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and Tableaux Artists who’re going to take part within the Republic Day Parade in an at a House occasion on the 24th Of January, 2020.