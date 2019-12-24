PM Modi To Unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Statue In Lucknow Tomorrow

PM Modi can even lay the muse stone of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College (File)

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Wednesday.

The occasion coincides with the start anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow within the Lok Sabha 5 instances — 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The venue within the excessive safety zone of the state capital has been sanitised, holding in view the current state-wide agitation in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation.

PM Modi can even lay the muse stone of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for which the Uttar Pradesh authorities has determined to switch 50 acres of land.