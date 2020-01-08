PM Modi Turns Down Invite To Inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games In Assam

PM Modi has knowledgeable the sports activities ministry in addition to the Assam authorities (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has determined to not go for the launch of the federal government’s “Khelo India Youth Games” occasion in Guwahati on January 10.

PM Modi knowledgeable the sports activities ministry in addition to the Assam authorities that he wouldn’t be capable of open the occasion.

The Assam authorities had additionally sounded out Dwelling Minister Amit Shah however he’s additionally not going, say sources.

Assam has been within the grip of protests in opposition to the federal government’s new citizenship regulation. Scholar our bodies just like the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) and North East College students’ Union (Neso) have warned of protests if PM Modi or Amit Shah go to any a part of the northeast.

Final month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s go to to India was referred to as off after an annual summit between the prime ministers of the 2 international locations in Guwahati was postponed due to the protests.

“Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” overseas ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on the time.