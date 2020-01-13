PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Speak On Phone, Discuss Regional, Global Issues

Vladimir Putin reciprocated the greetings and wished PM Modi (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday mentioned regional and international points and underlined the nice similarity and convergence within the approaches of the 2 nations in making certain regional and international safety, peace and stability, the Prime Minister’s Workplace mentioned in an announcement.

Throughout the telephonic dialog, the prime minister recalled that Russia had celebrated Christmas and conveyed the season’s greetings to President Putin and the folks of Russia.

Vladimir Putin reciprocated the greetings and wished PM Modi and the folks of India prosperity, progress, peace and happiness.

“The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues and underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regional and global security, peace and stability,” the assertion mentioned.

The telephonic dialog got here on the again of tensions within the Gulf area, days after the killing of prime Iranian commander Basic Qassim Suleimani in a US strike.

The 2 leaders additionally expressed happiness on the important landmarks the 2 nations had lined on the Particular Privileged Strategic Partnership within the current previous, notably in 2019.

“They agreed to continue consulting closely and working assiduously to further strengthen the India-Russia ties in all spheres the year 2020,” it mentioned.

PM Modi careworn that 2020 could be of particular significance for Russia and recalled the invitation of President Putin to take part within the 75th Victory Day Celebration in Moscow in Could this yr.

The prime minister mentioned he additionally seems to be ahead to take part within the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS nations in Russia this yr, and welcoming Vladimir Putin in India for the 21st bilateral Annual Summit.

