PM Modi’s Brother Part Of Gujarat’s Republic Day Tableau Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s youthful brother is in Delhi as a part of the Republic Day tableau staff from Gujarat, officers stated on Wednesday.

Pankaj Modi on Wednesday interacted with the media throughout an occasion held on the Delhi Cantonment the place varied tableaux for the January 26 parade had been unveiled.

“Our Gujarat tableau will showcase the state’s architectural and cultural heritage. The main piece will be the Rani Ki Vav of Patan, and it will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of the region. We are very delighted and excited to represent our culture on the Rajpath,” he stated.

Rani Ki Vav or Queen’s Stepwell was constructed by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I within the 11th century in Patan district and it was added into the UNESCO World Heritage Record in 2014.

A senior official stated Pankaj Modi is a senior officer within the Gujarat authorities’s Data Division and has travelled to Delhi in that capability.