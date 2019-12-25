PM Narendra Modi Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Statue in Lucknow, Asks Anti-CAA Protesters to ‘Introspect’ Over Violence in Uttar Pradesh

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Statue in Lucknow (Photograph Credit: Twitter/@BJPLive)

Lucknow, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, December 25, unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Today additionally marks the 95th beginning anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP). Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had been additionally current on the occasion. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birthday Particular: Passionate Speeches By India’s Former Prime Minister.

Vajpayee represented Lucknow parliamentary constituency within the Lok Sabha 5 times- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. PM Narendra Modi additionally laid the muse stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College for which the state authorities has determined to switch 50 acres of land. PM Narendra Modi Launches Atal Bhujal Yojana on 95th Delivery Anniversary of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue in Lucknow

देशवासियों के दिलों में बसे पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/9tCkmEUxnf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Talking on the occasion, PM Modi stated, “Issues of Article 370, Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found solution to such challenges with confidence.”

On Anti-CAA Protest the Prime Minister stated, ” People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP, should introspect if what they did was right. Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it’s our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but safety of educational institutions&respect for teachers are our duties. Secure atmosphere is our right,but it’s also duty of citizens to respect work of police.”

Earlier right this moment, PM Modi shared a minute-long video message and stated that the phrases of Vajpayee had been highly effective, however his silence had much more energy. “He had an amazing power of knowing when he should turn mute and when he should say,” Modi stated.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Union Minister Amit Shah additionally remembered the previous Prime Minister on his beginning anniversary. “The life of Atalji was based on ideology and principles. There was no fascination of power in his life. Under his leadership, the country saw good governance happening,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.