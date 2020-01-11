PM Narendra Modi’s 2-day Kolkata visit starts today; here’s the itinerary

The prime minister was scheduled to spend Saturday evening on the Raj Bhavan right here however now Modi will spend the evening at Belur Math, headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission.

Throughout Modi’s two-day go to to West Bengal, PM is scheduled to go to Ramakrishna Mission to mark Swami Vivekananda’s beginning anniversary on January 12.

PM Modi can even attend sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Belief and maintain a gathering with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place,” tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister, nevertheless, rued the truth that late Swami Atmasthananda, who was the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, won’t be there throughout his go to.

“There will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’, the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!” he stated.

Swami Atmasthananda, who took his final breath in 2017, had inspired PM Modi to hitch politics. In his youth Modi reportedly needed to change into a monk, he was suggested in any other case by Atmasthananda.

PM Narendra Modi had expressed grief when he handed away.

“The demise of Swami Atmasthananda Ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life,” Modi had stated following his demise.

Modi’s Kolkata itinerary

Prime Minister Modi can be inaugurating a light-weight and sound present in Kolkata on the Millennium Park on Saturday night.

Aside from attending scheduled programmes, PM Modi will maintain a one-on-one assembly with Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan at present night.

He can even unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative set up on the website of authentic Port Jetties and can inaugurate the upgraded ship restore facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Restore Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock together with different inaugurations on Saturday.

PM Modi’s go to comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act. Final month, an IPS officer and two different police personnel had been injured when bombs had been hurled at them throughout an anti-CAA procession in Sankrail of West Bengal’s Howrah district.