PM Narendra Modi’s Vision For Cleaner India A Privilege To Hear: Bear Grylls

New Delhi:

TV Presenter Bear Grylls, who had hosted an episode of the favored present Man vs Wild with Prime Minister Narendra Modi final 12 months, has mentioned that it was a particular expertise to satisfy the latter and discover’s India’s magnificence.

“It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I’m a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We’re coming back to India to do more this year,” Mr Grylls instructed IANS.

Mr Grylls was additionally impressed by PM Modi’s imaginative and prescient of constructing India a cleaner place to reside in.

“It was a privilege to hear his vision of how he wants to clean up India and for India to lead the way in trying to combat climate change,” he added.

PM Modi’s episode of “Man vs Wild” was shot at Jim Corbett Nationwide Park in Uttarakhand.

Within the present, the Prime Minister trekked the wild terrain, crossed a river in a makeshift raft and shared tales of the previous — particularly of the time he spent two years of his life within the Himalayas.