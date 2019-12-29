PM, Other Leaders’ Tribute To Pejavara Mutt Chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami

PM Modi remembered Swami Vishwesha Teertha as a “powerhouse of service and spirituality”.

Swami Vishwesha Teertha was a “powerhouse of service and spirituality” who will stay within the hearts and minds of lakhs of individuals for whom he was at all times a guiding mild, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated as he remembered the chief of Pejavara Mutt who died this morning after battling an sickness. Swami Vishwesha Teertha was the 33rd head of the Pejawar mutt, which is one among the many “Ashta” Mutts of Udupi in Karnataka.

“Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, sharing his footage with the 88-year-old pontiff.

"I consider myself blessed to have gotten many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our latest meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his numerous followers."

Calling his loss of life as an irreparable loss to the religious world, Dwelling Minister Amit Shah stated Swami Vishwesha Teertha’s selfless contribution in direction of the welfare of individuals and society has no parallels.

“Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Sri Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji of the Pejawar mutt, Udupi. He was an epitome of humanity, kindness and knowledge. His selfless contribution towards the welfare of people and society has no parallels,” he tweeted.

"Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji was an endless source of positivity. His teachings and ideas will always continue to guide us. I was fortunate to have received his blessings. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Condolences to his followers. Om Shanti."

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal area, stated: “May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain”.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted:

"I'm deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the revered seer of Udupi's Pejawar Mutt, in Udupi today. He made history by being the only seer among the seers of the Ashta mutts of Udupi to have performed 5 biennial Paryayas."

Former Union Minister Uma Bharti was amongst those that got here to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt this morning. Ms Bharti, who had taken the Sanyasa Deeksha from the seer in 1992, referred to as him a “rarest of rare” saint, revered by individuals from throughout sections of the society. “My guru is a karma yogi and he taught all of us to become karma yogis,” she stated, information company PTI reported.

The Karnataka authorities introduced a three-day statemourning. His final rites shall be carried out on the Vidyapeethahere, based by him, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated.