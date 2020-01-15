PM “Prays For Good Health Of Shamima, Her Child” After Army Rescue

Military Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the Military is India’s pleasure.

New Delhi:

On Military Day at this time, PM Narendra Modi retweeted a heart-warming video shared by the Indian Military in Kashmir. The video, shot in heavy snow, exhibits a pregnant girl being carried on a stretcher by the Military jawans to the hospital for supply.

“During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons and 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother and child doing fine,” tweeted the Chinar Corps, the Indian Military’s wing presently primarily based in Srinagar.

PM Modi was additionally praises for the Indian Military for this act.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child,” he added.

Our Military is thought for its valour and professionalism. It is usually revered for its humanitarian spirit. Every time folks have wanted assist, our Military has risen to the event and achieved every part attainable! Happy with our Military. I pray for the great well being of Shamima and her youngster. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

Military Day is well known on January 15 yearly. On this present day in 1949, Subject Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the primary Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military from Basic Sir Francis Butcher, who was the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is well known to salute the courageous troopers of the nation.

On Military Day at this time, the Chief of Defence Employees, Basic Bipin Rawat, Military Chief Basic MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute on the Nationwide Struggle Memorial in Delhi. A number of leaders from throughout the events, sports activities personalities and celebs additionally tweeted their reward concerning the Indian Military.