PM Shares Netaji’s Father’s Message In Tribute To The Freedom Fighter

“Netaji stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians,” PM Modi stated.

New Delhi:

India will at all times stay grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his contribution in direction of the liberty wrestle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as he remembered the enduring freedom fighter on his 123rd beginning anniversary at this time.

PM Modi shared two tweets – a video of him paying tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose and the opposite of a photograph of Subhas Chandra Bose’s father’s diary mentioning about his beginning – as he paid tribute to the liberty fighter.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose performed an important function within the freedom wrestle. With Dilli chalo, tum mujhe khoon do principal tumhe azadi dunga slogans, Netaji made a spot within the coronary heart of Indians,” PM Modi is heard saying within the background of the video that includes Subhas Chandra Bose, shared on his twitter deal with.

India will at all times stay grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The opposite tweet mentions a letter written by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s father.

On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, “A son was born at midday.” This son turned a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life in direction of one nice cause- India’s freedom. I seek advice from Netaji Bose, who we proudly bear in mind on his Jayanti at this time. pic.twitter.com/wp3UjudKJ4 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his tribute message, talked about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as “one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle”.

“Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us,” President tweeted from his official deal with.

Union minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted:

Remembering Netaji #SubhashChandraBose, probably the most formidable leaders of our freedom wrestle on his beginning anniversary. His dedication in direction of the nation will at all times be an inspiration for generations to come back. pic.twitter.com/fcPuZ9ouBL — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) January 23, 2020

Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by sharing his work on twitter.

Remembering #NetajiSubhasChandraBose on his birthday anniversary. My college students created SandArt at puri seaside . pic.twitter.com/TMs9dVpaV1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 22, 2020

In the meantime, a temple constructed within the identify of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will probably be inaugurated in Varanasi at this time, information company IANS reported. The temple may have a Dalit girl because the chief priest and the morning ‘aarti’ will probably be held with a prayer to Bharat Mata, it stated.

The temple has a life-size black granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. The steps across the temple are painted in pink and white.

“The red colour symbolizes revolution while white is for peace and black is for strength,” stated Dr Rajiv of Banaras Hindu College, who’s liable for the temple being constructed, was quoted by IANS as saying.

Totally different theories have swirled round Netaji’s demise in a airplane crash in Taipei on August 18 in 1945, with one being that he returned to India and lived below the guise of ”Gumnami Baba”, a reclusive Sadhu, in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad.

Nevertheless, the Centre in reply to an RTI in 2017 had confirmed that Subhas Chandra Bose had died on that day. The Press Info Bureau has additionally acknowledged Subhas Chandra Bose’s demise on that day.