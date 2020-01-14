PM Should Call An All-Party Meet On Consumer Inflation, Says Congress

The Congress attacked the Modi authorities on the difficulty of client inflation. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Tuesday hit out on the centre over rising costs of important commodities and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “come forward” and convene a gathering of all events.

The opposition occasion additionally stated that PM Modi ought to “lay a roadmap” for tackling inflation.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala additionally accused PM Modi of indulging in politics of hatred and division, and urged him to concentrate on the event of the nation.

“We demand that the PM should come forward and convene a meeting of all parties and present a roadmap for tackling prices of essential commodities in the next 30 or 60 days,” he stated.

The spokesperson additionally questioned PM Modi’s silence over the “unprecedented” improve in costs of meals objects, saying this has hit the widespread man.

Information confirmed that retail inflation rose to a few five-and-half yr excessive of seven.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s consolation stage, primarily as a consequence of spiralling costs of greens as onions had been promoting costlier.