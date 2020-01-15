PM Should Clarify Zakir Naik’s Claim Of Centre’s “Offer”: Digvijaya Singh

Zakir Naik, a 53-year-old radical tv preacher, has been needed in India for cash laundering

Bhopal/Indore:

Senior Congress chief Digvijay Singh on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union House Minister Amit Shah to make clear on controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s declare that the Centre had supplied him secure passage to India in trade for his help on the scrapping of provisions of Article 370.

Zakir Naik, a 53-year-old radical tv preacher, has been needed in India for cash laundering and inciting extremism by hate speeches. He had left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, the place he was granted everlasting residency.

The controversial preacher had not too long ago made a declare consultant of the Narendra Modi authorities had approached him in Malaysia in September final 12 months, and supplied him secure passage to India in return for his help for the Centre’s choice to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s particular constitutional standing.

Tweeting a video of Zakir Naik’s declare, Digvijay Singh on Wednesday stated, “The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should officially deny Dr Zakir Naik’s allegations or else it will mean that “anti-national” Dr Zakir Naik’s accusation was right.”

Speaking to reporters in Indore hours later, Mr Singh stated, “Through a video, Naik has issued a statement saying that Modi and Amit Shah had sent an emissary to him in September 2019, who told him (Naik) that if he supports the government on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, cases against him would be scrapped and he will be able to return to India.”

“If Zakir Naik, who has been dubbed as anti-national by Modi and Shah, has given such a statement, then they should deny it,” he stated.

“My question is why the prime minister and home minister have not refuted Naik’s charge so far,” the previous Madhya Pradesh chief minister stated.