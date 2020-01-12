PM To Kick Off Kolkata Port Trust’s 150th Anniversary Event Today

PM Narendra Modi on the restored ‘Outdated Foreign money Constructing’ in Kolkata on Saturday (PTI)

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his go to to West Bengal, will inaugurate the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Belief at 11 am right this moment. He spent the night time on the Ramakrishna Mission headquarters at in Howrah.

In Kolkata, a whole lot of individuals spent the night time protesting towards PM Modi’s go to to town. Protests towards the amended citizenship legislation had additionally damaged out round midday on Saturday at a number of locations throughout Kolkata.

One of many busiest areas for protests was Dharmatala within the coronary heart of town. A lot of the protestors there have been from the Left and the Congress, and college students from universities.

Not distant, on Rani Rashmoni Street, the Trinamool Congress’s pupil wing sat on a dharna towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after assembly PM Modi in a courtesy name, went to affix the protest at 5 pm. Some hours later, Ms Banerjee was seen on stage with protesting college students. A quick excessive drama unfolded after some college students broke the police barricades. The Chief Minister then warned them towards creating hassle, following which the protesters backed down.

Among the college students mentioned they had been indignant over Ms Banerjee assembly PM Modi. The Left and the Congress alleged the Chief Minister is underneath stress from the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation over chit fund scams, by which some folks linked to the Trinamool are accused.

The Trinamool insisted that the assembly between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee as not political.

“It was a courtesy call since he has come to Bengal. I told the Prime Minister that people of the state are not accepting the CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register). I asked him to rethink these steps,” Ms Banerjee mentioned.

The Chief Minister, one of many strongest critics of the brand new legislation, mentioned PM Modi requested her to come back for a gathering in Delhi on the problems since he had come to Bengal for different programmes.

“I also reminded him that the centre owes around Rs 38,000 crore to Bengal including Rs 7,000 crore as relief for Cyclone Bulbul,” Ms Banerjee mentioned.

In right this moment’s packed day, PM Modi can even inaugurate an upgraded ship restore facility of the Cochin-Kolkata unit at Netaji Subhas dry dock, amongst different programmes.