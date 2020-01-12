PM Visits Belur Math In Bengal, To Attend Kolkata Port Trust Celebrations

PM Modi reaches Belur Math, the place he interacted with saints and seers, in Bengal.

Kolkata/New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who’s on a two-day go to to West Bengal capital will inaugurate celebrations of 150 years of Kolkata Port Belief (KoPT) on the Netaji Indoor Stadium immediately.

The Prime Minister can even inaugurate the upgraded Ship Restore Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Restore Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock together with Full Rake Dealing with Facility whereas dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for clean cargo motion and bettering turnaround time.

PM Modi on Saturday reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and is more likely to meditate on the the Math in addition to the temple of Swami Vivekananda immediately, the delivery anniversary of the monk.

Listed here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi’s West Bengal go to:

PM joins morning prayers at Belur Math Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins morning prayers at Belur Math in Howrah.

