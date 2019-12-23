PM vows to defend persecuted Christians around the world and praises NHS working through Christmas

By Jack Doyle, Affiliate Editor For The Day by day Mail

Boris Johnson has vowed to defend persecuted Christians around the globe and their ‘proper to practise their religion’.

In his first Christmas message as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson stated he wished to recollect those that have been unable to rejoice the pageant publicly or have been jailed due to their non secular beliefs.

He stated his Authorities would ‘stand in solidarity’ with Christians all over the place.

In a video filmed in entrance of a Christmas tree in Downing Avenue, Mr Johnson stated he wished to want everybody a ‘merry little Christmas’.

He added: ‘It is that particular time of yr when, no matter has gone earlier than, we are able to take a possibility to rejoice all that’s good on the earth and to spend time with our family and friends. I hope you’re all having fun with a beautiful break along with your family members, sharing items and tucking into some scrumptious meals.’

The PM praised NHS staff, police and civil servants who’re working by means of the vacations, and expressed his gratitude to members of the Armed Forces on deployments, and to their buddies, household and youngsters who’ve an ’empty chair on the desk’.

He harassed the day’s non secular significance, each in Britain and different nations: ‘Christmas Day is, at the start, a celebration of the delivery of Jesus Christ. It’s a day of inestimable significance to billions of Christians.

‘In the present day of all days, I would like us to recollect these Christians around the globe who’re dealing with persecution.

‘For them, Christmas Day will probably be marked in personal, in secret, even perhaps in a jail cell. As Prime Minister, that is one thing I wish to change.

‘We stand with Christians all over the place, in solidarity, and can defend your proper to practise your religion.’

A Overseas Workplace report this yr discovered that Christians are the ‘most persecuted’ non secular group.

The examine, by the Bishop of Truro Philip Mounstephen warned they have been being pushed out of the Center East in a ‘modern-day exodus’.

It revealed ‘stunning’ proof that Christianity might be worn out in components of the world ‘the place its roots return furthest’.

Round 245million Christians undergo ‘excessive ranges of persecution’ in 50 nations, an increase of 30million yr on yr, it discovered.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has additionally complained that the freedoms granted to Muslims in Britain usually are not matched by the remedy of Christians within the Center East.

At Easter, a wave of suicide terror assaults on luxurious inns and church buildings in Sri Lanka killed practically 300 folks.

The Christmas message video will probably be posted on Mr Johnson’s Twitter feed and elsewhere on social media.