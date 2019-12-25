PM-Xi Chennai Meet Set Course For Steady Growth Of Ties: Chinese Minister

Chinese language President Xi Jinping and PM Modi met in India’s coastal city of Mamallapuram earlier this yr

Beijing:

The second casual summit between Chinese language President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India’s coastal city of Mamallapuram earlier this yr charted the course for the regular development of relations between New Delhi and Beijing, Chinese language International Minister Wang Yi stated on Tuesday.

Wang’s assertion got here throughout an interview with Individuals’s Day by day when he was requested about China’s achievement in neighbourhood diplomacy this yr.

“We have improved and developed relations with our neighbours in an all-round way. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a successful second summit in Chennai and charted the course for the steady growth of China-India relations,” Wang stated in the course of the interview, the transcript of which was launched by the Chinese language International Ministry.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping had an in-depth change of views in a pleasant ambiance on overarching, long-term and strategic points of worldwide and regional significance in the course of the two-day casual meet in Mamallapuram, a coastal city close to Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai.

In the course of the summit, the 2 leaders had agreed that the 70th anniversary of the institution of India-China relations in 2020 will probably be totally utilised to deepen exchanges in any respect ranges, together with between the 2 international locations’ legislatures, political events, cultural and youth organisations, and militaries.

