PM’s Interaction With Students, Teachers On Exam Stress On January 20

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interplay with college students and academics on beating examination stress will probably be held on January 20, the HRD Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme was scheduled to be held on January 16 nevertheless it has been postponed to January 20 due to Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and different festivals throughout the nation.

“The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry stated in a press release.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a brief essay competitors for college students of courses 9 to 12 for the third version of the Prime Minister’s interplay programme with college college students.

The scholars whose entries are judged the most effective on the premise of their on-line responses will probably be invited to participate within the programme.