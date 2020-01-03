PNB recruitment 2019: recruitment to the post of manager, selection from interview

Punjab Nationwide Financial institution has invited functions for appointments to the posts of Supervisor (Safety). Below this, there will likely be recruitment to the whole 12 posts. and eligible candidates have to use for this put up by put up. The final date for acceptance of software 13 is January 2020.

Supervisor (Safety), Publish: 12 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma from a acknowledged institute or college.

– With this, the candidates ought to have minimal 5 years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: 31, 705 to 705 ,950 Rupees.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 and Most 35 years.

Within the most age restrict, the disabled will get ten years, SC / ST candidates will get 5 years and OBCs will get three years rest.

Place of appointment: Will be appointed anyplace in India as per the requirement of the financial institution.

Choice Course of: In shortlisted functions, certified candidates will likely be known as for interview.

Software payment

– Normal and OBC class candidates 300 Rs. SC / ST candidates should pay solely 50 as the combination cost.

– The payment must be paid by on-line mode.

Software Course of

– Initially, it’s important to login on the financial institution's web site (www.pnbindia.in). Click on on the Recruitment part on the backside of the homepage.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Right here title ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF 12 MANAGER SECURITY IN ENGLISH .. Click on on the hyperlink.

– Now the detailed commercial launched associated to the vacant put up will open. Learn it rigorously and examine your eligibility in line with the posts.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage and click on on the title APPLICATION FORM (BI-LINGUAL) hyperlink beneath the commercial hyperlink.

– On doing so, the applying kind will likely be downloaded to your pc. Take a printout on its A4 dimension paper and thoroughly report all the knowledge sought in it.

– Now paste the colour of your passport dimension on the place talked about within the software kind and fasten all the required paperwork and certificates sought with it.

– Now put them in an envelope. Then ship the envelope to the handle fastened by put up by the scheduled date.

– Please write APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ….. (Title of the put up utilized for) on the envelope by which the applying is distributed.

Ship software right here

Chief Supervisor (Recruitment Part), HRM Division, Punjab Nationwide Financial institution, Company Workplace, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075

Necessary dates

Final date for downloading the applying kind: 10 January 2020

Final date for acceptance of software by put up: 13 January 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: www.pnbindia.in