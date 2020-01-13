PO Recruitment in Karnataka Bank, know the information related to eligibility and selection

Karnataka Financial institution has sought on-line purposes for making appointments to the posts of Probationary Officer (PO) . These appointments can be for Scale-1. candidates 18 can apply until January 2020. The data associated to the submit, qualification and utility are as follows:

Probationary Officer, Complete Posts: Quantity not determined

Eligibility

Should have a grasp's diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged establishment.

Candidates whose consequence has not been declared aren’t eligible.

Probation Interval: One 12 months.

Pay Scale: 69, 000 Rs. Different allowances can be accessible collectively.

Coaching Program

Chosen candidates must take part in per week induction induction program at their very own expense.

Will probably be held at Financial institution Employees Coaching School, Mangaluru.

Age Vary

Most 28 12 months. The age restrict can be decided on 01 January 2020.

Within the most age restrict, leisure of three years for OBC class candidates, 5 years for SC, ST and ten years for bodily challenged candidates

Is obtained.

Choice Course of

Choice can be performed on the idea of on-line written examination, group dialogue and private interview.

The examination can be performed on 16 February 2020. The examination can be performed in Bengaluru, Dharwad and New Delhi.

Software payment

600 for Normal, EWS and OBC class Rs. For SC and ST candidates 500 Rs.

Charges may be paid by debit card / bank card / internet banking.

Software Course of

Go to the homepage of the web site https://karnatakabank.com. Right here is the profession hyperlink on the backside. Click on on it.

On this approach a brand new webpage will open. Right here the title RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (SCALE I) will seem. Click on on the notification hyperlink underneath it.

After doing this, the commercial will open. Learn the rules and different vital circumstances fastidiously in it. Click on on 'Apply On-line' hyperlink for on-line utility. It will open a brand new internet web page. Learn the rules given right here fastidiously.

After this, click on on the 'Register New Candidate' tab. On this approach the registration kind will open. After this, enter the private info sought and click on on the 'Save and Proceed' button.

Now the registration quantity and password can be obtained in your e-mail. Make an observation of this with you. Then scan and add your passport dimension picture and signature. Measurement of picture 20 from KB 50 Measurement of KB and signature 10 have to be KB to 20 KB. Then click on on the 'Save and Subsequent' button.

After this, enter different info and scan the paperwork and add them. Then click on on the 'Preview' tab to test the finished utility.

On this approach the stuffed utility can be displayed. If any correction is to be performed, click on on the edit button. If all the knowledge is right, click on on the 'Remaining Submit' button.

After this, pay the payment in accordance with your class and click on on submit button. Then take out the printout of the autogenerated kind and hold it protected with you.

Essential dates

Final date for on-line registration: 18 January 2020

Anticipated Date of On-line Examination: 16 February 2020

Extra info right here

telephone quantity : 0824-2228222

Web site: https://karnatakabank.com

Final to use on-line

Date: 18 January 2020

Software payment: As per the classes 600 and 500 Rs. Make fee on-line.

Web site: https://karnatakabank.com