Poco F2 launch update: Is Poco F1-successor coming or not?

Poco’s world head Alvin Tse’s “You will hear more from Poco in 2020” comment final December may lastly be coming into impact. Xiaomi’s Poco F2 has been some of the requested telephones and queries about its launch have usually gone unanswered or vaguely responded. However that might change quickly.

Alvin by no means mentioned 2020 would be the 12 months Poco F2 might be launched, however his assertion certain urged that approach. Backing that assumption is a leaked trademark utility, which makes Poco F2’s launch in 2020 an actual risk. However there is a trace of scepticism on the most recent leak, which brings us again to sq. one.

Poco F2 launch conflicts

Poco F2 launch rumours have been circulating on the internet since 2018, shortly after the success of Poco F1. However 2019 handed and Poco did not share a single replace on the much-anticipated smartphone. As 2020 has began, we’re once more beginning to hear concerning the Poco F2’s arrival this 12 months. However as traditional, there’s nothing official about it.

Poco F2 launch on the playing cardsKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

The leaked trademark utility about Poco F2 serves as a strong proof for the cellphone’s arrival. The timing of the leak mixed with Alvin’s assertion provides followers hope to see Poco F1-successor someday this 12 months. However some followers stay sceptical.

The authenticity of the trademark utility leaked by The Tech Man was introduced into query when some people identified the identify font to be completely different in all pictures.

Do not know why, but it surely seems slightly skeptical to me although ? — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 11, 2020

Merely a trademark by itself does not show something. Particularly since that is for China. — Abdul Q. (@AndroidSaint) January 11, 2020

Edit picture as a result of poco identify font is completely different in all picture Pretend — Neo (@GmRupesh31) January 11, 2020

Poco F1’s success

Poco, as a model, depends on the recognition of Poco F1. The handset was critically-acclaimed when it got here out with Snapdragon 845 chipset at a time when OnePlus 6 was all the fashion. The correct pricing of the cellphone paired with aggressive specs shortly garnered constructive critiques.

Poco F1KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Poco F1’s first sale in India registered Rs 200 crore-worth sale in lower than 5 minutes. The handset was broadly termed as essentially the most cost-effective flagship in 2018. By reductions and software program updates, Poco managed to maintain the cellphone related to many consumers who needed a healthful package deal with out burning a gap within the pocket.

However the lack of a successor to the Poco F1 raised issues that the model was dying. The rumours had been squashed with Alvin’s assertion, however the Xiaomi model wants to deal with Poco F2’s presence (or absence for that matter) in 2020 earlier than client curiosity dies.

Poco F2: What rumours say?

Sadly, there have not been plenty of rumours about Poco F2. However what has been leaked suggests the upcoming Poco cellphone may have a Snapdragon 855/855 chipset, a quad-camera setup on the again and a aggressive worth vary to draw the plenty.