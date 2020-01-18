Poco F2 Lite live images leak amid Poco F2 rumours: What to expect?

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Dwelling 2020’ four new TVs, Mi Band four & extra













Xiaomi spun off POCO as an impartial firm in a shock transfer on Thursday and we would lastly be listening to one thing in regards to the much-anticipated Poco F2. However one other shock awaits for followers amid rumours about Poco F2.

Though Poco F2 has been one of many hottest subjects of debate within the tech trade for nearly two years now, followers is perhaps excited to know that there is extra thrilling information from POCO coming your method.

If the most recent leak is any indication, Poco is perhaps engaged on a brand new smartphone that is not Poco F2. Catering to the funds buyers, Poco would possibly launch Poco F2 Lite with toned down specs that may make it mild on the pockets of patrons.

Poco F2 Lite

Poco F2 Lite’s stay photographs appeared on the internet, confirming the cellphone’s identify. The partial show is seen within the picture leaked by RevAtlas, which confirms a tiny waterdrop notch and nothing extra. Nonetheless, the tipster revealed sure particulars in regards to the cellphone, which match the invoice for an reasonably priced mid-ranger.

Poco F1 proven for representational functionKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Assuming the leak is correct, the Poco F2 Lite will characteristic a Snapdragon 765 processor paired with 6GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 765 was lately launched by Qualcomm on the Snapdragon Summit final month. The principle spotlight of the chipset was bringing 5G help to mid-range units and Poco F2 Lite is perhaps among the many first few units to take action.

The pictures don’t appear to be morphed, however for the sake of scepticism, the metadata of the system might be modified to indicate Poco F2 Lite. One other element price mentioning is that the photographs of the alleged Poco F2 Lite had been shot on Redmi Ok20, which is one other mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi.

Extra from POCO

Moreover Poco F2 Lite, rumours recommend that Poco would possibly launch Poco F2 Professional and Poco F2. Curiously, Poco may additionally begin a brand new collection known as Poco X collection. This manner, Poco can be strongly positioned towards OnePlus. However with out Poco’s affirmation, none of this may be thought of as substantial proof.