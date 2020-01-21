Poco F2 officially confirmed? Video teaser hints at imminent arrival

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Dwelling 2020’ four new TVs, Mi Band four & extra













When Xiaomi spun off Poco as an unbiased smartphone model, we anticipated the corporate to lastly launch the highly-anticipated Poco F2. As anticipated, we’re lastly beginning to hear about Poco F2 – this time from official channels.

Poco India shared a video teaser on Twitter and captioned it “#POCOIsHere and it’ll give chills to others. IYKWWM. Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact.” The teaser does not give away a lot in regards to the telephone, it solely talks about “season 2,” which we’re guessing to be a reference to the second-generation of Poco smartphone.

Is it Poco F2?

Poco does not actually give away details about Poco F2 in its teaser. However going by way of the feedback and replies on the thread, it’s clear that the corporate is speaking in regards to the Poco F2 right here. We have picked some essential tweets that again up our declare:

Including extra weight to the declare, Poco India GM C Manmohan additionally retweeted the teaser and strongly hinted at Poco F2. He acknowledged the truth that individuals have been asking about only one factor prior to now 12 months and everybody already is aware of what it’s.

Poco F2 and others

Poco F2 is definitely essentially the most awaited smartphone for the longest time we all know, however Poco has some huge plans for 2020. All this time, the corporate refused to launch and even speak about new smartphones, however it’s now contemplating launching not one however three telephones this 12 months.

Poco F2 can be joined by Poco F2 Lite and Poco F2 Professional this 12 months, giving followers one thing worthwhile for ready this lengthy. As well as, rumours additionally counsel Poco would possibly launch Poco X collection someday this 12 months. All its efforts are going to be focused in the direction of stealing market share from OnePlus within the premium class.

Till one thing concrete pops up on our radar, try Poco’s official teaser hinting at Poco F2.