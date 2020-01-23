Poco teaser had hidden clue about next smartphone: Here’s the answer [WATCH]

Decoding POCO easter egg













It hasn’t been too lengthy since Xiaomi made the massive announcement to spin off the Poco model as an impartial firm. However that hasn’t stopped the model from constructing hype for its upcoming merchandise. Poco on Tuesday shared a video teaser titled Poco Season 2 Episode 1 and everybody guessed that pointed in direction of the long-overdue and much-anticipated Poco F2.

In some prospects that could be true, however an eagle-eyed tipster who goes by the title Xiaomishka on Twitter shared an insightful discovering throughout the 18-second video teaser. After the revelation, there isn’t any solution to not see the trace screaming Poco’s subsequent smartphone out loud.

Originally of the video, the video teaser reveals what seems to be a timeline, nevertheless it additionally included the title of Poco’s subsequent smartphone. When you guessed Poco F2, you might be flawed. Xiaomishka shared a screenshot from the video highlighting the hints nicely hidden within the teaser.

Poco F2 teaser formally launchedPoco video screenshot

Poco X2 confirmed

Poco X2 title has been confirmed by the video teaser shared by the corporate. The characters of the title of the cellphone had been scattered, making it tough to establish, however the thriller is now solved. Try the tweet under:

Poco X2 confirmedScreenshot

Poco X2 within the information

There could be rather a lot about Poco F2 within the information, however Poco X2 additionally spiked shopper curiosity by a handful of leaks and speculations. Assuming the rumours are true, Poco X2 could possibly be a higher-end smartphone positioned above Poco F2 within the collection. However there’s additionally a superb probability Poco X2 could be positioned under Poco F2 when it comes to pricing.

Moreover, a Geekbench itemizing confirmed the event of Poco X2, which confirmed options like Android 10 and Qualcomm chipset – probably a Snapdragon 730G. There’s not a lot recognized in regards to the Poco X2 in the intervening time and the corporate is tight-lipped on the matter.

In an interview with Devices360, Poco India GM C Manmohan mentioned the model is targeted to convey telephones catering to a number of value segments. The primary Poco cellphone in virtually two years goes to be launched as early as this quarter, adhering to the philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t.”