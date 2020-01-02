Pokemon Masters adds new Pokemon Solgaleo, Dragonite, and Garchomp, along with Trainers Cynthia and Lance

Pokémon Masters has added a slew of latest content material to the sport together with occasions and acquainted faces. Take a look at a rundown of the replace under:

New accomplice Pokémon, Solgaleo – Gamers can now pair the sport’s Important Character with Solgaleo, the Legendary Pokémon initially found within the Alola area. The introduction of Solgaleo marks the second Legendary Pokémon to reach in Pokémon Masters,

Gamers can now pair the sport’s Important Character with Solgaleo, the Legendary Pokémon initially found within the Alola area. The introduction of Solgaleo marks the second Legendary Pokémon to reach in Pokémon Masters, “ The Beast That Devours The Solar” occasion is now obtainable till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time, and permits gamers to earn particular objects required to “Unlock Level Cap” and be taught “Moves & Skills” for Solgaleo.



is now obtainable till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time, and permits gamers to earn particular objects required to “Unlock Level Cap” and be taught “Moves & Skills” for Solgaleo. “Two Champions” occasion that takes gamers on a journey with two iconic Dragon Kind trainers, Cynthia and Lance. The occasion ends January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time.

that takes gamers on a journey with two iconic Dragon Kind trainers, Cynthia and Lance. The occasion ends January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time. Cynthia & Garchomp and Lance & Dragonite sync pairs – Gamers will be capable to add these extremely anticipated sync pairs to their groups through character-specific sync pair highlight scouts. Out there till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time.

Gamers will be capable to add these extremely anticipated sync pairs to their groups through character-specific sync pair highlight scouts. Out there till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time. “The New Year’s Rally” Occasion might be obtainable for a restricted time from now till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time, and can rewardplayers with up to7,000 gems for enjoying particular missions and logging into the sport.

Supply: The Pokemon Firm