Pokemon Masters adds new Pokemon Solgaleo, Dragonite, and Garchomp, along with Trainers Cynthia and Lance

Pokémon Masters has added a slew of recent content material to the sport together with occasions and acquainted faces. Take a look at a rundown of the replace beneath:

New accomplice Pokémon, Solgaleo – Gamers can now pair the sport’s Most important Character with Solgaleo, the Legendary Pokémon initially found within the Alola area. The introduction of Solgaleo marks the second Legendary Pokémon to reach in Pokémon Masters,

"Two Champions" occasion that takes gamers on a journey with two iconic Dragon Sort trainers, Cynthia and Lance. The occasion ends January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time.

"The New Year's Rally" Occasion can be accessible for a restricted time from now till January 21 at 9:59PM Pacific Time, and can rewardplayers with up to7,000 gems for enjoying particular missions and logging into the sport.

Supply: The Pokemon Firm