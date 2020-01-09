Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX demo available and Sword Shield Expansion Pass now up for pre-order

As introduced throughout at the moment’s Pokemon Direct, the Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Rescue Crew DX is Nintendo Change sure and a demo is out there proper now through the eShop. The sport revisits basic titles Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Purple Rescue Crew and Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Blue Rescue Crew with up to date visuals and a shocking picture-book artwork model.

The opposite piece of stories is that the newly introduced Pokemon Sword & Protect growth go is now accessible for pre-purchase through the Nintendo Change eShop and is retailing for £26.99. The Enlargement Passes contains two new areas, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, which will probably be launched by the top of June 2020 and within the fall of 2020.