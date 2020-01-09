Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX demo available and Sword Shield Expansion Pass now up for pre-order

As introduced throughout at present’s Pokemon Direct, the Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Rescue Crew DX is Nintendo Change certain and a demo is accessible proper now by way of the eShop. The sport revisits basic titles Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Crimson Rescue Crew and Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Blue Rescue Crew with up to date visuals and a surprising picture-book artwork model.

The opposite piece of reports is that the newly introduced Pokemon Sword & Defend growth move is now accessible for pre-purchase by way of the Nintendo Change eShop and is retailing for £26.99. The Growth Passes contains two new areas, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, which might be launched by the top of June 2020 and within the fall of 2020.