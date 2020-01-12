News

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo Switch file-size is 2.1GB

January 13, 2020
The Nintendo eShop itemizing for the just lately unveiled Pokemon Thriller Dungeon: Rescue Staff DX for the Nintendo Swap has revealed the sport’s file-size. You’ll solely want a tiny 2.1GB of house in your console or SD card in case you are planning to obtain the sport when it launches on Friday, sixth March. Try the sport’s free demo on the eShop in case you haven’t already carried out so!

