Pokemon TCG: Collector Chest announced for the spring





We’re heading to the Galar area with the Pokemon Buying and selling Card Collector Chest. It’s accessible this spring and comes with a variety of key objects. Right here’s what this Collectors chest accommodates and it’s positive to please those that are invested within the Pokemon Buying and selling Card recreation.

Consists of three foil promo playing cards highlighting every of the Galar area’s first associate Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. It additionally comes with 5 Pokémon TCG booster packs so as to add to your assortment and a mini portfolio that may maintain your favourite playing cards. Extra objects like sticker sheets, a Pokémon notepad, and a coin that includes the primary associate trio add to the enjoyable. To prime it off, the whole lot comes packed in a sturdy steel case adorned with pictures of the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. the Pokémon TCG: Collector Chest (Spring 2020) contains:

5 Pokémon TCG booster packs

three foil promo playing cards that includes Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble

A cool Pokémon coin that includes Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble

four colourful sticker sheets

A mini portfolio to retailer your favourite playing cards

A Pokémon notepad that includes Zacian and Zamazenta

A code card for the Pokémon Buying and selling Card Recreation On-line

