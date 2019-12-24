Pokemon Tower Battle & Pokemon Medallion Battle have been released exclusively on Facebook Gaming

We’re excited to welcome the beloved and iconic Pokémon franchise as they debut two video games on Fb Gaming this December: Pokémon Tower Battle, developed by Bombay Play, and Pokémon Medallion Battle, developed by GCTurbo.

Pokémon Tower Battle, obtainable now worldwide, is a novel tackle the Pokémon franchise: gamers compete by stacking Pokémon towards each other to create the tallest Pokémon towers. As gamers uncover, catch and level-up uncommon Pokémon, they will compete in real-time towards pals or throughout a worldwide leaderboard. It would seem to be a easy physics-based puzzler at first, however the strategic selections in the place and the way gamers stack Pokémon will decide the true Tower Battle masters.

Pokémon Medallion Battle, now obtainable to gamers within the Asia-Pacific area, is a digital card battle technique sport. Within the sport, trainers accumulate, battle and evolve Pokémon in medallion kind and embark on a journey with their companions to win health club badges and full their Pokédex. Gamers can even uncover new Pokémon–launched each month–to create even higher decks.

“We are excited to launch two new entries in the Pokémon franchise on Facebook Gaming,” mentioned Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO, The Pokémon Firm. “Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online.”

For these wanting to check out Pokémon on Fb, Tower Battle is now obtainable in all areas via the Fb Gaming tab and bookmark. Medallion Battle is at present obtainable to gamers within the Asia-Pacific area*

*Not at present obtainable in Oceania and Vietnam

Supply