Poliça – “Sea Without Blue”

Have you ever been listening to the singles from the brand new Poliça album When We Keep Alive ? It could be a disgrace to let songs pretty much as good as “Driving,” “Forget Me Now,” and “Steady” move you by. So right here’s what we’re gonna do: Hearken to the brand new one out in the present day, then return and take heed to the outdated ones too.

Right this moment's choice is named “Sea Without Blue.” It's a cloudy synth-pop ballad with drum programming that skitters virtually like a lure beat. Channy Leaneagh’s vocal efficiency is tender, and the manufacturing conjures a sense of being misplaced in a fog of heavy emotion. Pay attention under.

When We Keep Alive is out 1 / 31 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it right here.