College students at AMU protested in opposition to the Citizenship Act in solidarity with Jamia college students.

Aligarh:

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Kulhari on Tuesday defended the police motion on the Aligarh Muslim College’s college students protesting in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act, saying that the forces deployed there used non-lethal weapon because the a part of self-defence solely after “aggressive” college students resorted to violence and “deliberately” pelted stone.

“We have said from the starting that the AMU students were aggressive. They turned the situation unusual. They deliberately pelted stone on police forces. Police then used the non-lethal weapon as part of self-defense and to disperse the protestors by using the minimum force,” SSP Kulhari instructed ANI.

For the reason that enactment of the CAA, which grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities together with Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing non secular persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, protests have erupted in varied components of the nation together with the nationwide capital.

On December 15, clashes broke out between the police and college students protesting in opposition to the Act. The police fired tear gasoline shells outdoors the AMU after protestors pelted stone at them.

Citing the CCTV footage of the incident that happened on December 15 when college students bought engaged in clashes with the police, SSP Kulhari mentioned, “CCTV footage that surfaced reveals the truth. You might have seen in footage that protestors tried to break the Baba Syed Gate of the university and pelted stone on us. The matter police acted in self-defence, says Aligarh SSP on action on AMU students SSP defends police action on AMU students, says acted in self-defence is under sub judice.”

Within the CCTV footage of the incident accessed by ANI, protestors might be seen operating towards the gate and tried to interrupt it. The police had barricaded the gate and tried to cease the protestors from breaking it. Some might be additionally been pelting stone on the police personnel.

The AMU has been shut down until January 5, 2020, within the wake of the protest.